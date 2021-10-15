Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA with the NBC Sports Premier League schedule across Peacock and our family of channels.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford will add plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans will return to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: Sign up for Peacock Premium ]

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

7:30am: Watford v Liverpool – Peacock Premium

Aston Villa v Wolves – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Leicester City v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Man City v Burnley – Peacock Premium

Norwich City v Brighton – Peacock Premium

Southampton v Leeds – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 17 October

9am: Everton v West Ham – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

11:30am: Newcastle v Spurs – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Monday 18 October

3pm: Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium

Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

3pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Saturday 23 October

7:30am: Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Southampton v Burnley

12:30pm: Brighton v Man City

Sunday 24 October

9am: Brentford v Leicester City

9am: West Ham v Spurs

11:30am: Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 30 October

7:30am: Leicester City v Arsenal

Burnley v Brentford

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Watford v Southampton

12:30pm: Spurs v Man Utd

Sunday 31 October

10am: Norwich City v Leeds

12:30pm: Aston Villa v West Ham

Monday 1 November

4pm: Wolves v Everton

Friday 5 November

4pm: Southampton v Aston Villa

Saturday 6 November

8:30am: Man Utd v Man City

11am: Brentford v Norwich City

11am: Chelsea v Burnley

11am: Crystal Palace v Wolves

1:30pm: Brighton v Newcastle

Sunday 7 November

9am: Arsenal v Watford

9am: Everton v Spurs

9am: Leeds v Leicester City

11:30am: West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

7:30am: Leicester City v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich City v Southampton

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

12:30pm: Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday 21 November

9am: Man City v Everton

11:30am: Spurs v Leeds

Saturday 27 November

7:30am: Arsenal v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Southampton

Norwich City v Wolves

12:30pm: Brighton v Leeds

Sunday 28 November

9am: Brentford v Everton

9am: Burnley v Spurs

9am: Leicester City v Watford

9am: Man City v West Ham

11:30am: Chelsea v Man Utd

Tuesday 30 November

Aston Villa v Man City

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Burnley

Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle v Norwich City

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v Brentford

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich City

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich City v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

Arsenal v West Ham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Watford

Leicester City v Spurs

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15 December

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Leeds

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich City

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich City v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Man Utd

Norwich v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Watford

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton

Spurs v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Aston Villa

Norwich v Spurs

