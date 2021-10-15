Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new owners of Newcastle United have released a statement on manager Steve Bruce, as they confirmed he will take charge of their game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Newcastle host Spurs at St James’ Park (watch live, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what Magpies fans are calling a celebration.

After the $400 million takeover of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium last week, there has been plenty of speculation that Bruce will be fired.

Instead, the boyhood Newcastle fan will take charge this Sunday and this will be his 1,000th game as a manager.

What did Newcastle say?

“Newcastle United can confirm that head coach Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur and in doing so reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager.