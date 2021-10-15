Newcastle vs Tottenham is all about one thing on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as it is the first game for Newcastle’s new owners and St James’ Park will be bouncing.

Following the $400 million takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium, the club have confirmed that current manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge for now, as Magpies fans plan to turn Sunday’s match into a big celebration at St James’ Park. On the pitch, Newcastle have yet to win this season and sit second from bottom of the Premier League table. Steve Bruce will be taking charge of his 1,000th game as a manager on Sunday and will be hoping Allan Saint-Maximin can dazzle.

As for Tottenham, their manager Nuno Espirito Santo really needs a convincing win from his side and he also needs Harry Kane to get up and running for the season too. Spurs won their opening three games, then lost their next three, and beat Aston Villa before the international break. That all adds up to a very mixed start for Nuno, while Tottenham also have to contend with plenty of players being unavailable for this game due to quarantine situations around travel for international games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Paul Dummett and Martin Dubravka are out with calf and foot issues respectively, but Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock are all fit after muscle issues. That is a huge boost for Steve Bruce. Back-up goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is battling to be fit.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Four players could be missing as Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez all played for their nations in World Cup qualifiers in South America late Thursday. Steven Bergwijn has an ankle problem, while Ben Davies has had an appendix issue. Ryan Sessegnon is out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle are the underdogs at +245 to win, while Tottenham are the favorites at +105. The draw is +250.

Prediction

I’m going to for Harry Kane and Co. to spoil the party at St James’ Park and make the most of a banged up Newcastle side, as several key players are only just returning to full fitness. Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

