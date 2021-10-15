Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 8 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (international duty), Douglas Luiz (international duty) Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring) | OUT: Leon Bailey (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (knee), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Charlie Taylor (knock) | OUT: Ben Mee (COVID-19), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Thiago Silva (international duty), Antonio Rudiger (back), Hakim Ziyech (headache)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Alex Iwobi (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Lucas Digne (hamstring) | OUT: Fabian Delph (shoulder)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Raphinha (international duty) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (knock) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Divock Origi (illness) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Alisson (international duty), Fabinho (international duty), Curtis Jones (slight injury)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Gabriel Jesus (international duty), Ederson (international duty)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (calf) | OUT: Amad Diallo (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin), Fred (international duty), Edinson Cavani (international duty)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Che Adams (muscle), Jack Stephens (knee), James Ward-Prowse (suspended)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez (all international duty), Ben Davies (appendix/fitness) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh King (knee) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring, Nicolas Nkoulou (illness)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Francisco Trincao (COVID-19)