Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 8 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (international duty), Douglas Luiz (international duty) Keinan Davis (knee), Morgan Sanson (hamstring) | OUT: Leon Bailey (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (knee), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Charlie Taylor (knock) | OUT: Ben Mee (COVID-19), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Thiago Silva (international duty), Antonio Rudiger (back), Hakim Ziyech (headache)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alex Iwobi (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (calf), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (knee), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Lucas Digne (hamstring) | OUT: Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Raphinha (international duty) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (knock) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Divock Origi (illness) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Alisson (international duty), Fabinho (international duty), Curtis Jones (slight injury)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Gabriel Jesus (international duty), Ederson (international duty)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (calf) | OUT: Amad Diallo (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin), Fred (international duty), Edinson Cavani (international duty)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Che Adams (muscle), Jack Stephens (knee), James Ward-Prowse (suspended)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez (all international duty), Ben Davies (appendix/fitness) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh King (knee) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (hamstring, Nicolas Nkoulou (illness)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Francisco Trincao (COVID-19)

