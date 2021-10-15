Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for the eighth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 8 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Watford vs Liverpool, Leicester City vs Manchester United, Brentford vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham

Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-1 Leeds

Everton 2-2 West Ham

Leicester City 1-2 Man United

Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Norwich City 1-0 Brighton

Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, October 16: (+750) Watford vs. Liverpool (-304). Draw: +400

Saturday, October 16: (+240) Leicester City vs. Man United (+106). Draw: +250

Saturday, October 16: (+135) Southampton vs. Leeds (+185). Draw: +245

Saturday, October 16: (+255) Norwich City v. Brighton (+108). Draw: +230

Saturday, October 16: (+118) Aston Villa v. Wolves (+235). Draw: +225

Saturday, October 16: (-1000) Manchester City v. Burnley (+2000). Draw: +800

Saturday, October 16: (+525) Brentford vs. Chelsea (-176). Draw: +275

Sunday, October 17: (+145) Everton vs. West Ham (+185). Draw: +230

Sunday, October 17: (+240) Newcastle vs. Tottenham (+106). Draw: +250

Monday, October 18: (-167) Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (+475). Draw: +280

Follow @JPW_NBCSports