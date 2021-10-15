Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 30, while below we take a closer look at Bergkamp’s brilliance.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Dennis Bergkamp’s iconic hat trick v. Leicester City

Dennis Bergkamp’s masterful treble kicks off our countdown of the top 30 moments.

The Arsenal star scored three world-class goals against Leicester City in 1997, as his third was one of the great PL goals.

Bergkamp was a revelation at Arsenal, as his surprise arrival from Inter Milan truly took Arsenal’s attack to another level.

The Dutch maestro made everything tick for Arsene Wenger’s side and is a true legend for the Gunners, with his own statue outside the Emirates Stadium for good measure.

Bergkamp scored 120 goals in 423 appearances for Arsenal, and he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his memorable 11-year stay in north London.

When he delivered incredible moments like this, it is easy to understand his legendary status.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports