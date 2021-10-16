Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Brentford vs Chelsea player ratings were absolutely wild to dish out, as Edouard Mendy put in a sensational individual display.

Ben Chilwell’s goal was the difference, but Brentford hit the post twice and were all over Chelsea late on.

Somehow the Blues held on to stay top of the Premier League table.

Below are the marks out of 10 with the Brentford vs Chelsea player ratings.

Brentford player ratings

David Raya: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do, but cleaned up well off his line.

Zanka: 7 – Some epic long throws. One great cross in first half.

Pontus Jansson: 7 – Caused havoc from throw ins. Did his job defensively.

Ethan Pinnock: 7 – Solid, as ever, as he kept Lukaku and Werner quiet.

Sergi Canos: 6 – Had his work cut out against Chilwell.

Frank Onyeka: 6 – Took a whack early on and found it tough v. Loftus-Cheek.

Cristian Norgaard: 7 – Fantastic display. Cleaned up and clever on the ball.

Mathias Jensen: 6 – Kept things ticking over.

Rico Henry: 6 – Some good balls forward. Solid defensively.

Ivan Toney: 7 – Caused lots of problems. Denied by Mendy. Never gave up.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8 – Hit the post twice, a constant menace.

Substitutes

Marcus Forss (67′ on for Onyeka): 6 – Helped Brentford maintain their pressure.

Samman Ghoddos (72′ on for Canos): 6 – Some nice runs out wide.

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 9 – Simply superb. Fantastic saves. Brave. Commanding. An outstanding goalkeeper who stood tall in the second half to win it for Chelsea. His save to deny Norgaard in stoppage time was unreal.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7 – Battled hard against Toney and did well.

Andreas Christensen: 7 – Did his best to hold Chelsea’s defense together.

Malang Sarr: 7 – Robust display after a surprise start. Took his chance.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6 – Couldn’t get forward much. Caught out a few times defensively.

N’Golo Kante: 6 – Won the ball back a few times, but not his best game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7 – Some lovely touches and dug deep.

Mateo Kovacic: 6 – Did okay. Not his type of game. Subbed off in second half.

Ben Chilwell: 7 – Took his goal really well and kept pushing forward.

Timo Werner: 5 – Missed a sitter in first half. Just off it.

Romelu Lukaku: 5 – Missed a chance in second half, which was offside, but tracked back well. Not his day.

Substitutes

Mason Mount (65′ on for Kovacic): 5 – Couldn’t get into the game.

Kai Havertz (77′ on for Lukaku): N/A

Reece James (89′ on for Azpilicueta): N/A

