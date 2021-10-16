Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City made a strong statement after its tepid start to the Premier League season by doubling-up Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to move closer to its familiar top-half of the table.

Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu, and Patson Daka all scored in the win, with Ayoze Perez delivering two assists off the bench as the Foxes moved into 11th with 11 points. That’s four behind United.

Harry Maguire’s very bad day took the headlines away from Marcus Rashford’s goal as both players returned to the lineup and saw United slip behind fourth-place Brighton by a point.

Mason Greenwood scored United’s also goal, and it was a smashing shot from distance.

Leicester City vs Manchester United final score, stats

Final score: Leicester City 4, Manchester United 2

Scorers: Greenwood (19′), Tielemans (31′), Soyuncu (78′), Rashford (82′), Vardy (83′), Daka (90’+1)

Shots: Leicester City, 22-18

Shots on goal: Leicester City, 11-6

Possession: Manchester United, 51%

Three things we learned from Leicester City vs Manchester United

1. Harry’s very bad day: Harry Maguire’s return from injury was the opposite of Marcus Rashford’s (more on that in a minute). The England center back’s absent-minded time on the ball let Kelechi Iheanacho set up Tielemans’ opener, then Maguire kept Leicester’s attackers onside while calling for offside instead of worrying about scorer Caglar Soyuncu. Finally, Maguire got a terrific view of Patson Daka’s finish. He passed the ball well, especially long, but the defending part is truly more important, isn’t it? Maybe his day underscores how critical Raphael Varane has become, but Lindelof had an assist was genuinely the better center back.

2. Welcome back, Marcus: Marcus Rashford’s season debut could’ve hardly gone better for him — ignoring of course the team’s outcome — as he reminded Manchester United what it’s missing during a 25-minute run that saw him finish his lone chance of the day. On a day when United failed to put Cristiano Ronaldo in position to succeed, Rashford made it happen off a ball from Victor Lindelof.

3. Ayoze the super-duper sub: It hasn’t gone as Ayoze Perez would’ve expected after his inflated move from Newcastle star to Leicester City (mostly) sub, but he was very, very good in picking up two assists off the bench in this thriller at the KP. His work on the Vardy goal was sensational, he connected on all eight of his passes with just 15 touches in 17 minutes. Three key passes in that short of a period? Yes, please.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans

Frankly, he’s one of the very best midfielders in the world.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup

Jonny Evans is back from a foot injury but the game comes too soon for James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi. Wesley Fofana remains out for months.

The 𝐗𝐈 to face Manchester United 💥#LeiMun pic.twitter.com/NeXdhWsdRC — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 16, 2021

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Raphael Varane is out for weeks but Harry Maguire is back. Amad Diallo is also out, but there’s a chance we may see Marcus Rashford’s season debut.

Leicester City vs Manchester United recap

Leicester City’s bottom-half start to the season can take an upswing if the Foxes can take advantage of centerback injuries within Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday/

But the Foxes haven’t been stopping too many teams from scoring either, as Wesley Fofana’s absence has hit the club hard and Wilfred Ndidi’s been out, too.

