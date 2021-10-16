Manchester City vs Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne each scored a goal as the defending Premier League champions cruised to a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The victory never required Manchester City to get out of first gear — comfortable and in control at every turn — though it hardly delighted in the ways that Pep Guardiola’s side has often done in the past. Alas, three more points to keep pace with Liverpool means Manchester City remain one point back of the Reds and one ahead of Chelsea, who are yet to play in matchweek 8.

Manchester City vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Final score: Manchester City 2, Burnley 0

Goal scorers: Manchester City (Silva 12′, De Bruyne 70′), Burnley (None)

Shots: Manchester City 15, Burnley 7

Shots on target: Manchester City 6, Burnley 2

Possession: Manchester City 71%, Burnley 29%

3 things we learned, Manchester City vs Burnley

1. Job done, but little more from Manchester City: On the one hand, many of Man City’s players only returned to Manchester within the last 48 hours after traveling all over the world and playing two (or three) games in seven days’ time (not to mention the Premier League fixtures three days prior and three days after), so it’s to be expected that the first game back after an international break won’t ever showcase any side’s best self. On the other hand, it’s Burnley. We’ll just say the schedule makers were exceptionally kind to Manchester City and allow them this one semi-subpar performance in a victory that was never, ever in doubt.

2. No real test for Man City: As one might expect, Manchester City enjoyed almost 72 percent of possession and limited Burnley to just three shots in the first half, but that doesn’t tell even half of the story of the champs’ dominance. The Etihad Stadium never really came to life at any point during the 90 minutes, seemingly unamused by their side’s half-hearted superiority.

3. Key players enjoy afternoon on the bench: The likes of Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko will all be asked to contribute massively between now and the end of the season, but on Saturday they were all treated to an extended rest. Fernandinho began the game on the bench as well before coming on to play the final seven minutes.

Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva – The Portuguese playmaker got the opening goal and assumed the role of most-advanced central midfielder, allowing De Bruyne to take a back seat and enjoy the ride.

Manchester City vs Burnley recap, highlights

Bernardo Silva slams home the rebound for 1-0 (goal video)

Even after 12 minutes, it was already wave after wave after wave of Manchester City pressure as Guardiola’s side set up permanent residence in Burnley’s defensive third. A goal was inevitable from the first whistle, and eventually it came courtesy of Silva.

Zack Steffen makes one-on-one save to deny Maxwell Cornet

Steffen got the start with Ederson forced to quarantine following his return from international duty in Brazil, and the USMNT no. 1.5 had no choice but to come up massive midway through the first half. Cornet got in behind to latch onto a ball over the top, but Steffen met him near the penalty spot and closed down his angles well. It’s a welcome sight for USMNT fans who might have felt uneasy over his spot-start against Costa Rica on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne doubles Manchester City lead (goal video)

The ball was bouncing around the penalty area and it eventually fell in the general vicinity of De Bruyne, who wrapped his wand of a left foot around the ball and stroked it inside the far post to put the game to bed.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

City will be without Ferran Torres for over two months after he suffered a fracture in his foot while playing for Spain over the international break. Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club, while Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will be missing due to their involvement with Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan have returned from injury and are fit to play.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Center back and captain Ben Mee is out after a positive COVID-19 test, while Dale Stephens is out with an ankle injury. Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra are both battling to be fit.

📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Manchester City this afternoon 👇 Nathan Collins partners James Tarkowski in defence, with Maxwel Cornet returning to the side 💪#MCIBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/4C7kihfoNV — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 16, 2021

Manchester City vs Burnley preview

Manchester City vs Burnley will be a clash of styles at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and this one is intriguing on multiple fronts.

Firstly, Pep Guardiola has plenty of lineup headaches as some of his players have to quarantine after coming back from international games, plus he’s picked up some injuries and Raheem Sterling isn’t happy about his lack of minutes. Given the fact that City have looked slick in recent weeks and won at Chelsea and drew at Liverpool, it seems like Pep Guardiola will find a way to figure this all out. Also, Man City have won their last four home games versus Burnley by a 5-0 scoreline…

As for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, he is without captain Ben Mee for this clash due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Clarets have yet to win in the Premier League this season but have showed plenty of attacking intent and have been a little unlucky. That said, there’s a growing sense of nervousness around Turf Moor as they head into a very tough run of games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Burnley.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Well, Man City are heavy favorites to win at -1000 and Burnley are massive underdogs at +2000. The draw is +800. That tells you all you need to know.

Prediction

This could be tougher for City than expected, especially as they have a lot of absentees. That said, they will find a way to get it done and they continue to look solid at the back. Man City 3-0 Burnley.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

