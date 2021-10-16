Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first half-hour of Leicester City vs Manchester United has disappointed no one, save Harry Maguire.

The returning Red Devils center back showed zero spatial awareness ahead of Youri Tielemans’ outstanding goal to level the match at 1-1, but it came after Mason Greenwood’s sensational opener.

This (above), from Greenwood, is a screamer, bellowing across the 18 to fool Kasper Schmeichel — it would’ve fooled most keepers — and give United a 1-0 lead at the King Power Stadium.

WATCH LEICESTER vs MAN UTD LIVE STREAM HERE (TV: USA NETWORK)

But it wasn’t 1-0 for long, 12 minutes to be specific, as Leicester’s early dominance apart from the Greenwood goal found it in the goal column.

Maguire, the ex-Leicester City man, dawdled on the ball as the Foxes pressed deep in the Red Devils’ end.

Kelechi Iheanacho picked Maguire’s pocket and fed Tielemans for a cheeky, lofted, and spinning chip over the flying David De Gea and into the very upper 90.

Beautiful from a class player.

Follow @NicholasMendola