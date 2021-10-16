Norwich City vs Brighton: Canaries, Seagulls waste chances for win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion will both look back on Saturday’s 0-0 draw as a blown chance to meet their season goals head-on at Carrow Road.

The countering Canaries blew numerous chances to score — and get a first win of the season — as they out-attempted Brighton 15-11 despite just 35 percent possession.

But USMNT winger Josh Sargent butchered two clear chances to turn his industry into goals and Teemu Pukki missed two less open but still very good chances as well.

Brighton just didn’t have it on the day and fails to take big advantage of Manchester United’s loss. The Seagulls sit fourth, three points back of leaders Liverpool.

Norwich City’s second point in eight games keeps it 20th, four points back of 17th-place Leeds.

