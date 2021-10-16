Norwich City vs Brighton: How to watch, start time, live stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s an all-bird battle when the Canaries of Norwich City host Brighton and Hove Albion’s Seagulls at Carrow Road on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Norwich has its first point but is still seeking its first win of the season, and will find a willing dance party for wide-open football in Brighton.

The Seagulls have looked very good this early season with four wins and two draws from their first seven games, and Graham Potter will be eyeing nothing less than a win against Daniel Farke’s men.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich City vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Watford vs Liverpool, live! How to watch, score, TV, odds, lineups, prediction NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start... Southampton vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, odds, prediction

Norwich City team news, injuries, lineup

The Canaries wait on fitness tests for Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann, and Todd Cantwell rounds out a trio of players with doubled final consonants in their last names. Sam Byram is out.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate will miss this one.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich City pays +260 for a win and +230 for a draw, while a Brighton victory pays +106.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Too much to ask for Norwich City, or is Brighton timed up for a letdown coming out of the break. This might be tighter than expected and a bit gritty at times, but Brighton will take another step toward realized potential. Norwich City 0-2 Brighton.

How to watch Norwich City vs Brighton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola