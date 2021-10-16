Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United in ‘examination of character’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United has won just two of its last seven matches and the latest was a defensive stinker that left Paul Pogba wondering how often he’s seen this episode.

And the under-fire Red Devils boss is grasping for an answer after returning Harry Maguire struggled in a 4-2 loss to Leicester City made United the only traditional power to drop points on Saturday.

Solskjaer admitted that all four Leicester goals came due to “very poor” defending and all but acknowledged that Maguire wasn’t up to the task.

“I’ve got many good players and every game is a different game. I am not going to put excuses up for the team I put out because it is full of top footballers and that was not good enough.” “I pick the team and Harry showed no reaction after what he’s gone through,” Solskjaer said. “I hold my hands up if that doesn’t work out and sometimes it doesn’t. And when we concede four, I probably made a couple of bad decisions.”Lately we have not been in great form. We’ve lost too many points. And that’s now something that we really have to look at it. You might have to change. Do we need more legs in there? What do we need? We’ve had a long soul-searching international break as well and we prepared really well for this. And unfortunately it’s one of them again that we have to really analyze and see the decisions we have to make. The one positive was Marcus coming back in that will give us a threat going forward. He’s got legs and is sharp so that’s a big bonus.

And Leicester entered the game in down patch itself, having failed to live up to preseason expectations.

Now the Foxes have climbed within three points of the Red Devils and United has to worry about a Wednesday match with Atalanta, who leads their Champions League group.

“Every game is a test of character here. Especially now it is an examination of character, staff, players and everyone around here we have to stick together for Wednesday night.”

