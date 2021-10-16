Paul Pogba’s damning review of Manchester United loss at Leicester

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Defensive errors doomed Manchester United in a 4-2 loss at Leicester City on Saturday.

It’s not sitting well with midfielder Paul Pogba, as the Red Devils both missed a chance to stay with the leaders and allowed Leicester City to close ground.

It’s probably worth noting that both teams entered this game in a bad way, with Leicester far from its best self.

David De Gea was pretty good for United, which says a lot when there are four goals in the conceded column. Returning Harry Maguire didn’t look up for the challenge and might’ve made the primary mistake in three of his former team’s goals.

Pogba wasn’t himself, either, committing six fouls and picking up a yellow card while registering just one key pass.

And the more things change in how United disappoint, the refrain seems to be the same and Pogba’s grown weary of it.

“We deserved to lose,” said Paul Pogba. “To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time.

“We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change. We need to find the right mentality and the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem.”

United face Champions League group leaders Atalanta at midweek on Saturday and the Serie A has even more attacking firepower than Leicester.

The Red Devils now have just two wins and a draw from their last seven matches across all competitions and one was a fortunate defeat of Villarreal in the UCL. Ugly times for a club with huge expectations.

