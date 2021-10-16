Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League Fan Fest is back, and we are heading to LA this October.

Los Angeles, let’s get this party going.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

NBC Sports’ Premier League team are heading to the famed LA Memorial Coliseum for the latest Premier League Fan Fest, as our games will be broadcast live from 4:30 a.m. local time on October 23 and and 6 a.m. on October 24 and you can join us for the very early morning party.

Can you imagine watching Premier League games with other fans as the sun comes up in LA, while having Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard filming the show live nearby as you hang out in the famous LA Coliseum?

This is going to be epic.

What is the Fan Fest all about?

As you’ve come to expect with our Fan Fest’s held in Miami, Boston, Austin, Washington D.C. and New York City over the past few years, you can expect tons of free merchandise, plus huge screens to watch all of the action together and plenty of food and drink.

Supporters attending the Premier League Mornings Live event, which is being held outdoors and under the iconic peristyle end of the Coliseum beneath the Olympic torch, will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

California, here we come! 🌴 Premier League Mornings Live is BACK, and Los Angeles is our destination this October. Find out all the details and how to register to attend: https://t.co/uG8alitMEv pic.twitter.com/TW24c1NFei — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 15, 2021

The Los Angeles fan festival is the sixth Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League, and the first since December 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. Previous fan festivals were held in New York, Washington D.C., Boston and Austin, Texas. Nearly 35,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date.

This is truly a celebration for you, the American Premier League fans who get up early each and every weekend to cheer on your beloved teams.

After the success of previous Fan Fest events, this is the first one to take place on the West Coast and NBC Sports’ Premier League team have now been to Florida, Texas, D.C., New York and Massachusetts on their travels.

Which games take center stage for LA Fan Fest?

On Saturday Oct. 23 the Premier League action kicks off at 4:30 a.m. PT as Chelsea host Norwich City, while four games kick off at 7 a.m. PT, then Brighton host Manchester City at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Then on Sunday Oct. 24 we will do it all again as West Ham v. Tottenham kicks things off at 6 a.m. PT, then the weekend finishes in style with Manchester United v. Liverpool at 8:30 a.m. PT.

[ APPLY FOR FAN FEST TICKETS IN LA ]

Soccer. Coffee. Sun.

Simply put, does it get much better than this?

You can click here to find full details on how to attend, what time the venue opens and much more.

We can’t wait to see you all in LA!

