Premier League minute-by-minute! Watch all goals from 10am ET kicks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most of the Premier League’s 10am ET kickoffs lived up to their amazing potential on Saturday, and to avoid too much head spinning we updated all the goals as they happened here, as well as the results.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Remember: Every Saturday you can check out Goal Rush on Peacock Premium to see all the big moments as they happen!

WATCH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL RUSH LIVE STREAM – LINK

Premier League live scores, goals as they happen!

Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – 90th+5′ minutes

Well.

Just.

Wow.

The West Midlands derby goes to Wolves when Ruben Neves’ free kick deflects off the wall for a stunning comeback from 2-0 down for all three points.

Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United – 90th+1 minute

Patson Daka is on the board and Harry Maguire can count himself responsible for not one, not two, but three of his former team’s goals on the United back’s return from injury. Maybe it was part of the transfer deal? Yikes.

Aston Villa 2-2 Wolves – 81st and 86th minutes

Turns out this one wasn’t done and dusted when McGinn made it 2-0! Romain Saiss and now Conor Coady have staked a claim for Wolves’ back line to level this one!

Leicester City 3-2 Manchester United – 83rd minute

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United – 82nd minute

Leicester City 2-1 Manchester United – 78th minute

This game grabbed a few energy drinks in the final quarter-hour, as Caglar Soyuncu collects a loose ball to put Leicester up but Marcus Rashford levels it within minutes to cement a fantastic return to the lineup… only for Jamie Vardy to deliver another go-ahead goal off great work from former Newcastle man Ayoze Perez.

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Man City 2-0 Burnley – 70th minute

The second goal has finally arrived, and it’s Kevin De Bruyne who ends Burnley’s hopes of a suckerpunch point.

Stream Online: Peacock Premium

Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves – 68th minute

That’s a big one for Villa, and it’s no less than John McGinn deserves as one of the stars of this one (and Villa’s last 3 seasons, really).

Southampton 1-0 Leeds United – 53rd minute

Armando Broja looks a real talent in putting Saints ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s men. The assist belongs to Nathan Redmond.

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves – 48th minute

It’s Danny Ings off a John McGinn assist as Villa has looked good after Wolves controlled the late stages of the first half.

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – 31st minute

An answer from Youri Tielemans, who lofts a classy, spinning chip inside the upper 90 off a terrible giveaway from Harry Maguire. Kelechi Iheanacho on the assist.

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United – 19th minute

Mason Greenwood scores an absolute stunner off a Bruno Fernandes assist.

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Man City 1-0 Burnley – 12th minute

Bernardo Silva is on the board as Man City threatens to make this another very long day for the Clarets against the Citizens.

Stream Online: Peacock Premium

Premier League Week 8 live scores

FT — Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United – USA Network – Full match replay

FT — Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – Full match replay

FT — Manchester City 2-0 Burnley – Replay on Peacock Premium

FT — Norwich City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – Replay on Peacock Premium

FT — Southampton 1-0 Leeds United – Replay on Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola