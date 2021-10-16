Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are games with amazing potential on the Premier League docket today, and to avoid too much head spinning we will update all the goal as they happen here, plus keep the current scores!

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Check out Goal Rush on Peacock Premium to see all the big moments as they happen!

WATCH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL RUSH LIVE STREAM – LINK

Premier League live scores, goals as they happen!

Southampton 1-0 Leeds United – 53rd minute

Armando Broja looks a real talent in putting Saints ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s men. The assist belongs to Nathan Redmond.

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves – 48th minute

It’s Danny Ings off a John McGinn assist as Villa has looked good after Wolves controlled the late stages of the first half.

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – 31st minute

An answer from Youri Tielemans, who lofts a classy, spinning chip inside the upper 90 off a terrible giveaway from Harry Maguire. Kelechi Iheanacho on the assist.

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United – 19th minute

Mason Greenwood scores an absolute stunner off a Bruno Fernandes assist.

TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Man City 1-0 Burnley – 12th minute

Bernardo Silva is on the board as Man City threatens to make this another very long day for the Clarets against the Citizens.

Stream Online: Peacock Premium

Premier League Week 8 live scores

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves – WATCH LIVE

Manchester City 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium

Norwich City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – Peacock Premium

Southampton 1-0 Leeds United – Peacock Premium

