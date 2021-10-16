There are games with amazing potential on the Premier League docket today, and to avoid too much head spinning we will update all the goal as they happen here, plus keep the current scores!
Premier League live scores, goals as they happen!
Southampton 1-0 Leeds United – 53rd minute
Armando Broja looks a real talent in putting Saints ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s men. The assist belongs to Nathan Redmond.
Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves – 48th minute
It’s Danny Ings off a John McGinn assist as Villa has looked good after Wolves controlled the late stages of the first half.
Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – 31st minute
An answer from Youri Tielemans, who lofts a classy, spinning chip inside the upper 90 off a terrible giveaway from Harry Maguire. Kelechi Iheanacho on the assist.
Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – 31st minute
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United – 19th minute
Mason Greenwood scores an absolute stunner off a Bruno Fernandes assist.
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United – 19th minute
Man City 1-0 Burnley – 12th minute
Bernardo Silva is on the board as Man City threatens to make this another very long day for the Clarets against the Citizens.
Man City 1-0 Burnley – 12th minute
Premier League Week 8 live scores
Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United
Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves
Manchester City 1-0 Burnley
Norwich City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton 1-0 Leeds United