Southampton vs Leeds sees two teams who’ve had slow starts to the season collide at St Mary’s on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) in what will be an intense clash full of high-pressing.

This is a game which will not be for the faint-hearted, as both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Marcelo Bielsa expect plenty of running, desire and passion.

There will be a lot of goal scoring chances, as both teams like to take risks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Leeds.

Live score, updates: Southampton 1-0 Leeds

The hosts started well as Nathan Redmond whipped in a corner which Armando Broja flicked just wide.

Leeds certainly missed their key men and struggled to get a foothold in the game, as Illan Meslier pushed Redmond’s low shot wide.

From that corner Broja flicked a header to the back post and somehow Mohamed Elyounoussi couldn’t convert at the back post.

Broja was then denied by Meslier, and Moussa Djenepo caused plenty of problems.

Leeds woke up, finally, as Jack Harrison cut inside and his shot was brilliantly blocked by Mohammed Salisu.

Armando Broja then scored his first Premier League goal to give Southampton the lead against Leeds.

After brilliant play by Djenepo and Redmond to set up Broja, the on-loan Chelsea striker slammed home to send St Mary’s wild. Broja took a huge whack from Diego Llorente on the goal, but battled on.

Harrison caused a few problems as Leeds tried to get going, while Elyounoussi fired just wide as Saints looked a threat on the break.

Salisu then made a huge mistake as he played the ball straight to Leeds, but James’ effort was past McCarthy, but also past the post.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

The main injury issue for Southampton is Che Adams, who will miss this game after a muscle injury he suffered while playing for Scotland in World Cup qualifying. Armando Broja starts up top to replace Adams. Captain James Ward-Prowse begins his three-match suspension after being sent off at Chelsea last time out, so Ibrahima Diallo replace him in central midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

There are some huge injury problems for Leeds as Luke Ayling remains out, Patrick Bamford is still out with an ankle injury and Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch are all out too.

📋 Three changes to the #LUFC Starting XI. Harrison, Roberts and Struijk in for Phillips, Raphinha and Firpo pic.twitter.com/JF1B9ipj7q — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 16, 2021

Pre-match preamble

Both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Marcelo Bielsa demand high levels of high-pressing, and given their desperate need for points, this will be epic.

Southampton have perhaps been a little unlucky to not get a win on the board yet this season, as they’ve played Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham so far in their opening seven games and have drawn four of them. Scoring goals has been a big problem for the Saints this season, and Adam Armstrong is now their big hope up top but he’s failed to score since his opening day strike. Saints’ next five games are much easier than their first seven (on paper), so Southampton need to start picking up wins. Fast.

Bielsa’s Leeds need to do the same, but they did secure a win against Watford before the international break to boost their points tally. They sit one place and two points ahead of Southampton heading into this clash but it is about injuries, once again, for the Yorkshire club. Patrick Bamford has missed the last few games, while Kalvin Phillips didn’t feature for England over the international break and Raphinha could miss this clash.

Prediction

Probably go for a draw in this one. Leeds and Saints both love to high press and that should lead to a very even game. Leeds have some big injury issues, so this is a good time for Southampton to play them. That said, Saints just haven’t been clinical enough. Southampton 1-1 Leeds.

How to watch Southampton vs Leeds live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

