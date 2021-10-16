Southampton vs Leeds sees two teams who’ve had slow starts to the season collide at St Mary’s on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) in what will be an intense clash full of high-pressing.

Both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Marcelo Bielsa demand high levels of high-pressing, and given their desperate need for points, this will be epic.

Southampton have perhaps been a little unlucky to not get a win on the board yet this season, as they’ve played Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham so far in their opening seven games and have drawn four of them. Scoring goals has been a big problem for the Saints this season, and Adam Armstrong is now their big hope up top but he’s failed to score since his opening day strike. Saints’ next five games are much easier than their first seven (on paper), so Southampton need to start picking up wins. Fast.

Bielsa’s Leeds need to do the same, but they did secure a win against Watford before the international break to boost their points tally. They sit one place and two points ahead of Southampton heading into this clash but it is about injuries, once again, for the Yorkshire club. Patrick Bamford has missed the last few games, while Kalvin Phillips didn’t feature for England over the international break and Raphinha could miss this clash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Leeds.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

The main injury issue for Southampton is Che Adams, who will miss this game after a muscle injury he suffered while playing for Scotland in World Cup qualifying. Armando Broja could start up top to replace Adams. Captain James Ward-Prowse begins his three-match suspension after being sent off at Chelsea last time out, so Ibrahima Diallo is likely to replace him in central midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

There are some huge injury concerns for Leeds as Luke Ayling remains out, Patrick Bamford is still out with an ankle injury and Raphinha is unlikely to play as he returns late from international duty. Kalvin Phillips could feature after his calf issue, but Robin Koch is out with a pelvic injury. Jamie Shackleton is likely to play at right back once again.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are surprisingly the favorites at +135, while Leeds are priced at +185 to win. The draw is +245.

Prediction

Probably go for a draw in this one. Leeds and Saints both love to high press and that should lead to a very even game. Leeds have some big injury issues, so this is a good time for Southampton to play them. That said, Saints just haven’t been clinical enough. Southampton 1-1 Leeds.

How to watch Southampton vs Leeds live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

