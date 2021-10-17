Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: The Gunners will look to go five Premier League games unbeaten and spoil Patrick Vieira’s homecoming when the Eagles visit the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ARSENAL VS CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Vieira spent nine trophy-filled seasons (three Premier League titles and four FA Cups) on the red side of north London, where he is now set to return for the first time as a manager. After starting his coaching career in a behind-the-scenes role at Manchester City, Vieira eventually departed for New York City FC where he parlayed his success into a Ligue 1 job, at Nice, after two and a half years in MLS. Now, Vieira is in charge of one of the 2021-22 Premier League season’s best early-season surprises. Despite turning over roughly half of last season’s squad in the summer, Crystal Palace have worked hard and earned every one of their seven points from seven games. Speaking of north London, Tottenham are the only side Crystal Palace have beaten this season.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has quietly bought himself a bit of time with three wins and a draw after the season’s first international break. Of course, the three games which preceded said international break saw Arsenal pick up zero points, score zero goals and concede nine. Now, it’s a matter of continuing that momentum after yet another fixture-filled international window.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Martinelli (undisclosed) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-137) | Crystal Palace (+350) | Draw (+275)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Perhaps Vieira’s most impressive accomplishment to date is how quickly he has turned Crystal Palace into a high-energy side that presses two-thirds of the field and looks to play quickly in possession. Arsenal’s steadfast insistence on passing the ball out of the back has hurt them against similar sides in the past. Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS