Christian Pulisic is still out with an ankle injury, as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed the USMNT star is unavailable.

With Pulisic being left out of the USMNT’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers in October, he also hasn’t played for Chelsea since mid-August.

Pulisic, 23, suffered an ankle injury in the USMNT’s 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 9 and has been out since. Thomas Tuchel previously told ProSoccerTalk that Pulisic was close to a comeback in mid-September, but it seems like the American winger has suffered a setback.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Brentford on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Tuchel revealed that Pulisic is still out.

What is the latest Christian Pulisic injury update?

“Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available,” Tuchel said when asked about the latest injury news.

Pulisic being out over the last eight weeks for Chelsea has underlined how much of an impact he can have for Tuchel’s team, as they’ve missed a bit of dynamism and creativity in the final third in recent games.

This injury will be hugely frustrating for Pulisic.

What has been going on with Pulisic this season?

In early September the Pennsylvanian winger returned from a spell out due to testing positive for COVID-19, as he had to work his way back to full fitness.

Pulisic started the 2021-22 domestic season well, as he scored a penalty kick in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final win in a shootout and scored in the opening day win against Crystal Palace.

However, as has been the case for much of his young career, injuries have hampered his fast start to the new season and he hasn’t played for the Blues in over two months.

Bad news for USMNT

Any time Pulisic is out injured it is a blow for the USMNT.

Pulisic wore the captains armband in two of the USMNT’s three World Cup qualifiers in September (he only played in two after missing the game at El Salvador) and is clearly the talisman for the Stars and Stripes.

Even a 75 percent fit Pulisic has to start for the USMNT, but he isn’t close to that right now.

With two huge World Cup qualifiers coming up in November against Mexico and Jamaica, the USMNT need Pulisic to get plenty of minutes between now and then.

