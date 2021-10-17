Everton vs West Ham was a tightly contested as expected, as the Hammers edged it and secured a big away win.

Angelo Ogbonna’s second half header won it for West Ham, who deserved to edge it as Everton never really got going.

This was West Ham’s third away win from four games this season, and it pushed them to 14 points as they moved above Everton.

The Toffees lost at home for the first time this season, as Rafael Benitez’s men remain on 14 points.

Everton vs West Ham final score, stats

Everton 0-1 West Ham

Goal scored: Ogbonna 74′

Shots: Everton 15, West Ham 16

Shots on target: Everton 2, West Ham 4

Possession: Everton 38, West Ham 62

3 things we learned from Everton vs West Ham

1. Hammers perfect for away days: They controlled the tempo of this game and when they were under pressure, they are set up perfectly to counter. The balance is perfect on this Hammers side and Antonio and Bowen get them on the front foot and counter so well. Fornals and Benrahma provide poise to that counter-attacking pace and this is a very well-oiled machine that is now unbeaten in seven league games on the road.

2. Benitez missing cutting edge: Everton weren’t bad, but they weren’t great. They badly miss Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who are both out with injury. There just isn’t a cutting edge in the final third and although Townsend and Gray whipped in some great crosses, there was no hunger from the Rondon and Everton’s other attackers to get on the end of the ball. An off day for Everton who will be much better when their star forwards return.

3. Moyes can do it again: He turned Everton into a team that consistently pushed for a top four finish, and he can do that at West Ham too. This West Ham side is eerily similar to the one he had at Everton. West Ham are well-organized, excellent from set pieces and horrible to play against. There’s no reason why the Hammers cannot push for another top six finish, at the very least, this season. They have a small squad, but that is exactly the way Moyes likes it. Every player knows their role perfectly.

Man of the Match: Declan Rice – Kept West Ham ticking over all game long and always wanted the ball. Helped them take control.

The Hammers started well as Aaron Cresswell whipped in an inviting cross that Michail Antonio couldn’t get on the end of.

West Ham continued to dominate the first half as Pablo Fornals had a shot blocked and Everton only had a few chances on the break.

Everton’s first big chance arrived as Demarai Gray dribbled down the right and crossed for Alex Iwobi, but he totally missed the ball as Rondon was just in front of him and maybe put him off.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then headed wide and Gray couldn’t get on the end of an Iwobi cross, while at the other end Tomas Soucek thought he had put West Ham ahead after Jarrod Bowen’s shot was saved but he was just offside before he finished.

Gray put in an inviting cross at the start of the second half but Salomon Rondon couldn’t get on the end of it and then Michael Keane did superbly to block Antonio’s shot after a driving run as the game opened up late on.

The Hammers then went ahead as Angelo Ogbonna flicked home a corner at the near post, as he got ahead of Ben Godfrey to finish.

Bowen then curled towards the top corner but Pickford did brilliantly to tip the ball wide, while Gray’s shot was well-blocked by Zouma. In the end, West Ham eased to victory.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

There are a lot of injury issues for Rafael Benitez to sort through, as Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Andre Gomes are all out. Yerry Mina is on the bench after playing in Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers, while Fabian Delph is out due to a shoulder injury.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

The Hammers are without their two first-choice right backs, Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks

Preview

Everton vs West Ham is a ridiculously even Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez and David Moyes once again lock horns.

Rafa has had a fantastic start to life in charge of Everton (and he needed to after the fan reaction to his appointment) and he’s made the Toffees tough to beat, but they’ve shown plenty of threat going forward too. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been superb in midfield, while new signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have both stood tall too. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison missing recent games due to injury, picking up 14 points from their first seven games has been one heck of an achievement.

David Moyes, a legendary figure at Everton, takes his West Ham side to Goodison Park after a disappointing loss to Brentford before the international break. However, the Hammers have also had a good start and have 11 points on the board, as well as winning both of their UEFA Europa League group stage games. The Hammers are particularly good away from home and Michail Antonio had a rest over the international break and injuries have been kind to them early in the season. With Declan Rice leading the charge in midfield, you get the sense that West Ham can push for a top six finish once again this season.

Prediction

I’m going to go for an entertaining draw in this one, as I think both teams are very evenly matched and will just go at it with Antonio and Gray both in great form on either side. Everton 2-2 West Ham.

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

