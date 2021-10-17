Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho has revealed he has an emotional connection with Newcastle United, but says he isn’t interested in being their next manager.

Cynics out there would say this is a thinly-veiled ‘come and get me’ plea from Mourinho.

Mourinho, 58, was the long-time assistant for legendary coach Sir Bobby Robson, one of the great figures in Newcastle’s history.

Following the $407 million takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium, there has been plenty of speculation saying Mourinho, along with Antonio Conte and many others, could replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United boss.

Asked about the Newcastle takeover situation, this is what the current AS Roma manager had to say.

What did Mourinho say?

“Newcastle, I have nothing to say, absolutely nothing to say,” Jose Mourinho said. “The only thing I can say is that, for many, many years, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson.

“Because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it’s nothing more than that. I am here and I am really happy to be here. I am 100 percent focused on the Roma project.”

How likely is this?

Mourinho has spoken about his love for Newcastle on many, many occasions and his teams have struggled at St James’ Park over the years.

His love for Sir Bobby Robson is clear and he is merely stating his admiration for the man and the club.

Many will read in-between the lines and if Mourinho is given the opportunity to manage Newcastle, who are now technically the richest team in the world, he isn’t going to turn it down. Who would?

There is a lot that is going to happen over the next 6-12 months, and beyond, at Newcastle. And you get the sense their ownership group wants to appoint an experienced manager who has been there, done it and won trophies.

Mourinho is that man.

But with seemingly unlimited transfer funds, what kind of coach do Newcastle want?

Mourinho would create headlines but his appointment may not signify that Newcastle are an up and coming club ready to challenge the Premier League’s elite.

However, if it is short-term success the new owners want, surely Mourinho and Conte will be getting a call in the coming days.

Mourinho has let Newcastle’s owners know that he holds the club dear to his heart.

