Newcastle vs Tottenham was a one-sided affair as Spurs surged to victory as the first game for Newcastle’s new ownership group did not go as planned.

After Callum Wilson gave them an early lead, Spurs scored three times in the first half through Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

The game was delayed in the first half due to a ‘medical emergency’ with a fan in the stands.

After a short delay the game resumed, with substitute Jonjo Shelvey sent off for Newcastle and Tottenham grabbed all three points despite a late Eric Dier own goal which set up a slightly tense finish.

With the win Spurs moved up to fifth place in the table and have 15 points on the season with five wins from their opening eight games.

Newcastle remain one of three Premier League teams yet to win this season and sit second from bottom in the table.

Newcastle vs Tottenham final score, updates

Goals scored: Wilson 2′, Ndombele 17′, Kane, 22′, Son 45+4′, Dier (OG) 89′

Shots: Newcastle 7, Tottenham 14

Shots on target: Newcastle 1, Tottenham 4

Possession: Newcastle 35, Tottenham 65

3 things we learned from Newcastle vs Tottenham

1. Spurs ruthless, but still room for improvement: Kane, Son and Ndobmele all scored and Spurs were ruthless in this game, as they scored three times from four shots on target. They had struggled to score for most of this season and even though they scored three here, they should have scored a load more and put this game beyond doubt. Being more ruthless is the next step for this Spurs side.

2. New owners see problems up close: Make no mistake about it, Newcastle are in big trouble this season. They sit 19th in the table and have 12 games between now and January 1 when the new owners can bring in new players to change things around. How many points are Newcastle going to get between now and then? Their schedule isn’t easy and Steve Bruce may not be in charge for much longer. Despite the takeover providing long-term certainty, there is a lot of uncertainty among the players and coaching staff and this display highlighted the big problems they have on the pitch. The one thing that is certain is that there’s a lot of work to do.

3. Kane off and running: The Spurs forward got his first goal of the Premier League season, set up Son for a goal and generally looked back to his best. It usually takes Kane a while to get going each season and now he’s in the groove, let’s see what he can do in big games against West Ham, Man United and West Ham in their next three games.

Man of the Match: Tanguy Ndombele – Oozed class on the ball, scored a superb goal and helped Spurs dictate the tempo of this game.

Newcastle got off to a perfect start as Javier Manquillo crossed for Callum Wilson to head home. Cue pandemonium at St James’ Park.

Tottenham struggled to get going in the early stages, but soon they were level.

Sergio Reguilon found Tanguy Ndombele and he got free on the edge of the box and curled home a beauty to make it 1-1.

Harry Kane then scored for Tottenham but the offside flag went up.

However, VAR checked the decision and Kane was just onside as the goal was given.

Wilson led a few counters for Newcastle but Tottenham came so close to making it 3-1 as Lucas Moura’s header from a corner smashed against the bar and bounced clear.

Before half time there was a medical emergency in the crowd which led to the game being stopped for a few minutes. The medical staff at Newcastle brought a defibrillator across the pitch and into the stands to help with the situation.

The club announced it was a “medical emergency in the East Stand” as both sets of players were taken off the pitch.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital. Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

The game resumed after a short break, and in the seven minutes of additional time in the first half, Spurs made it 3-1.

A flowing move involving Moura and Ndombele found Kane and he set up Son to tap home.

Newcastle had chances to get back into the game, as Allan Saint-Maximin lashed a shot wide. But in the second half it was a waltz for Spurs as Newcastle never looked like getting anything from this.

Substitute Jonjo Shelvey was shown two yellow cards as Newcastle took out their frustration on the Spurs players. Eric Dier’s late own goal set up a bit of a nervous finish, but Spurs held on for a win.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Paul Dummett and Martin Dubravka are out with calf and foot issues respectively, but Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock are all fit after muscle issues. That is a huge boost for Steve Bruce. Back-up goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is out, as Karl Darlow starts in goal.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

The four players who played in World Cup qualifiers in South America are all in the squad as Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez all feature with Romero and Royal starting. Steven Bergwijn has overcome an ankle issue to be on the bench, while Ben Davies has recovered from an appendix issue. Ryan Sessegnon is out. Nuno Espirito has named an unchanged lineup from the team which beat Aston Villa last time out.

💪 Your team to face Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/uoMFncMEqY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2021

Preview

Newcastle vs Tottenham is all about one thing on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as it is the first game for Newcastle’s new owners and St James’ Park will be bouncing.

Following the $400 million takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium, the club have confirmed that current manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge for now, as Magpies fans plan to turn Sunday’s match into a big celebration at St James’ Park. On the pitch, Newcastle have yet to win this season and sit second from bottom of the Premier League table. Steve Bruce will be taking charge of his 1,000th game as a manager on Sunday and will be hoping Allan Saint-Maximin can dazzle.

As for Tottenham, their manager Nuno Espirito Santo really needs a convincing win from his side and he also needs Harry Kane to get up and running for the season too. Spurs won their opening three games, then lost their next three, and beat Aston Villa before the international break. That all adds up to a very mixed start for Nuno, while Tottenham also have to contend with plenty of players being unavailable for this game due to quarantine situations around travel for international games.

Prediction

I’m going to for Harry Kane and Co. to spoil the party at St James’ Park and make the most of a banged up Newcastle side, as several key players are only just returning to full fitness. Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

