Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.
This week the big games include Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United vs Atalanta, as the group stage reaches an intriguing point in Matchweek 3.
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 3 is Oct. 19-20.
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 fixtures
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Tuesday
Besiktas v Sporting – 12:45pm
Club Brugge v Man City – 12:45pm
PSG v RB Leipzig
Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid
Inter Milan v Sheriff
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
Porto v AC Milan
Wednesday
RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg – 12:45pm
Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev – 12:45pm
Lille v Sevilla
Benfica v Bayern Munich
Chelsea v Malmo
Zenit v Juventus
Young Boys v Villarreal
Man United v Atalanta
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results
Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax
UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge
Wednesday
Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal
Champions League predictions, Matchweek 3 (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Tuesday
Besiktas 2-1 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-3 Man City
PSG 4-2 RB Leipzig
Ajax 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid
Inter Milan 2-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Liverpool
Porto 1-2 AC Milan
Wednesday
RB Salzburg 1-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 3-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 1-1 Sevilla
Benfica 1-3 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 1-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-2 Villarreal
Man United 2-2 Atalanta
