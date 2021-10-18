Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Vieira returned to north London, where he spent nine trophy-filled seasons with Arsenal back in the late 90s and early 2000s, where his Crystal Palace settled for a disappointing draw away from home.

Below is live reaction from the Emirates Stadium following Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, as the Gunners spoiled Vieira’s homecoming…

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, on his side’s performance against Arsenal…

“It was really tough, I was really disappointed to concede at the end because the players worked really hard and they deserved those three points. I feel sorry for them today.

“I liked the personality and character we showed. We managed to get into the game. In the second half we had desire to compete and won the ball quite high.

“This is the part of the game we wanted to improve, being aggressive. It’s part of the DNA of Crystal Palace. We knew Arsenal like to play balls in between and if the timing was good we’d create chances.

“I’m a little frustrated because we play at times really good football but we didn’t turn those into wins. We have to turn those performances into a win.”

Patrick Vieira, on the reception he received from the Arsenal fans…

“I don’t want to say I expected it, but when you spend nine years at a club like that and I was part of a generation who did well for the club, it meant a lot to me.”

Vieira, on his team’s mentality, even after a disappointing draw…

“It is just about the character of the players we have. They are really open to new ideas and the way we are working every day allowed me to be really demanding of them. Today again they showed a great spirit but we need to turn these around to wins.

“I am pleased with the process we have in place but we want to do more because in the end we have to win games.

Vieira, on Christian Benteke’s first goal of the Premier League season…

“Christian Benteke has been working really hard, he knows how to score goals it’s just been a difficult period for him so I’m really happy for him.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on another frustrating result…

“I am disappointed with the result. We threw it away. When you score late in a game, you always have to take the point — much better than losing.”

“A strange game. We started really well, we were dominant and we scored the goal. After that we lacked composure to manage the game. We didn’t have a sequence of passes and then the team was stretched.

“After half time we changed a couple of things and we got better but we gave the ball away in areas you can’t and after that we gave a mountain to climb.

“Credit they didn’t give up, we had some big chances and then got the goal in the end. My perception was we were trying to protect something instead of going for the second one. We were not comfortable.”

Arteta, on Alexandre Lacazette’s impact and winning goal as a substitute…

“We are with him every day and that is what he does, he fights for every ball and he transmitted some belief and energy to the crowd when he came on.

“The positive I know the group is never going to give up. The team kept trying and in the end we got the reward.”

