The latest transfer news focuses on PSG lining up Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland to potentially replace Kylian Mbappe.

With the French superstar set to leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer, PSG are putting plans in place to limit his loss.

Because having Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria isn’t enough attacking weapons for Les Parisiens…

Okay, let’s dig in to these reports.

What are PSG planning?

A report from French outlet Le 10 Sport claims that PSG are making moves to try and sign one of Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland this summer.

Per the report, it seems like PSG have pretty much given up hope of Mbappe, 22, signing a new contract with them.

Instead, they are focusing on his replacement.

Lewandowski, 33, has said on multiple occasions he could move to another country for a fresh challenge and PSG would certainly be able to give him the contract he desires, plus the promise of playing in front of Messi and Neymar is mouth-watering for Lewandowski and everybody else.

However, Haaland, 21, is said to be PSG’s first-choice to replace Mbappe.

Given his contract clause which means he is available for $93 million this summer, clubs are queuing up to sign the Norwegian sensation. Haaland is the long-term replacement for Mbappe and Lewandowski the short-term.

Both are very good options.

The reports also states that PSG are keeping a close eye on Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, just in case the moves for one of Lewandowski or Haaland don’t come off.

Does this make sense?

PSG need to replace Mbappe, even if they have an embarrassment of riches across their squad.

Haaland is rightly their first choice option but with Manchester City, Real Madrid and others reportedly battling to sign the Dortmund star, there will be an intense battle for his signature.

Lewandowski, who has less than two years left on his deal at Bayern, may be easier to sign and given that he continues to get better and better, his clinical finishing coupled with the creativity of Messi and Neymar is a perfect fit.

But Haaland is Haaland and he and Mbappe will be stars of the game for the next decade, at least. As we saw this summer, PSG will make a play for as many superstars as possible and see who they can get.

