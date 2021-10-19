Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

This week the big games include Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United vs Atalanta, as the group stage reaches an intriguing point in Matchweek 3.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage live, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 3 is Oct. 19-20.

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 fixtures

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Tuesday

Besiktas v Sporting – 12:45pm

Club Brugge v Man City – 12:45pm

PSG v RB Leipzig

Ajax v Borussia Dortmund

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Inter Milan v Sheriff

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Porto v AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg – 12:45pm

Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev – 12:45pm

Lille v Sevilla

Benfica v Bayern Munich

Chelsea v Malmo

Zenit v Juventus

Young Boys v Villarreal

Man United v Atalanta

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Zenit 4-0 Malmo

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

Champions League predictions, Matchweek 3 (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday

Besiktas 2-1 Sporting

Club Brugge 1-3 Man City

PSG 4-2 RB Leipzig

Ajax 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Real Madrid

Inter Milan 2-1 Sheriff

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Liverpool

Porto 1-2 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 1-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona 3-0 Dynamo Kiev

Lille 1-1 Sevilla

Benfica 1-3 Bayern Munich

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Zenit 1-1 Juventus

Young Boys 1-2 Villarreal

Man United 2-2 Atalanta

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Paris Saint-Germain (+400)

Man City (+400)

Bayern Munich (+400)

Liverpool (+750)

Chelsea (+800)

Manchester United (+1100)

Real Madrid (+2000)

Juventus (+2200)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+3000)

Ajax (+4000)

Barcelona (+5000)

Atalanta (+6000)

Inter Milan (+6000)

Sevilla (+6000)

AC Milan (+12500)

Benfica (+15000)

Villarreal (+20000)

Porto (+20000)

Wolfsburg (+20000)

Red Bull Salzburg (+20000)

RB Leipzig (+30000)

Lille (+30000)

Sporting Lisbon (+30000)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (+30000)

Club Brugge (+30000)

Sheriff Tiraspol (+30000)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+50000)

Besiktas (+50000)

Dynamo Kiev (+50000)

Malmo (+50000)

Young Boys (+50000)

