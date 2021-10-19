Champions League: Stars shine as Messi, Salah score twice in wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League saw 35 goals over eight matches on Tuesday, only a single match seeing just a single goal in Europe.

Manchester City and Liverpool won away in very different fashions, while Real Madrid clobbered Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan proved that Sheriff is beatable.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Pepi requests transfer ]

Lionel Messi scored twice to deny Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig a nice moment, while AC Milan is now 0-3 after a lopsided loss in performance ended 1-0 to Porto.

Let’s hope for more come Wednesday!!

Club Brugge 1-5 Manchester City – Pep hails Palmer

A couple of academy kids are the talk of Manchester City after Phil Foden and Cole Palmer made headlines in a blowout win.

Foden set up Joao Cancelo’s opener and Palmer came off the bench to make it 4-0 on a day that saw Riyad Mahrez bag a brace and Kyle Walker also score, with Hans Vanaken’s 81st-minute goal the only answer for Bruges.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig went down 1-0 early but this wasn’t, “Here we go again” for the Germans (at least not early).

Angelino set up goals for Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele to give Leipzig a 2-1 lead over Neymar-less PSG in the 57th minute, but some guy* scored twice for PSG to collect all three points.

*Lionel Messi.

Messi could’ve had his ninth Champions League hat trick but Mbappe took and missed a stoppage-time penalty.

KYLIAN MBAPPE 👉 LIONEL MESSI. 💥 pic.twitter.com/3ohsi4pu2R — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021

Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Milan’s in trouble, now 0-3 after being dominated by Porto in Portugal.

Luis Diaz scored the lone goal, off a Mehdi Taremi assist, and Milan has loads of work to do over the final three group matches.

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Three things we learned

Mohamed Salah scored twice and Liverpool overcame a blown lead with a little help from Video Assistant Referee in a 3-2 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

The win gives Liverpool a five-point lead over its two closest group chasers, meaning the Reds would have to combust in order to miss the knockout rounds with a 3-0-0 record at the midpoint.

The controversial call came after Antoine Griezmann, who scored both of Atleti’s goals, was sent off and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota soon won a penalty that Salah converted to put the Reds up 3-2.

Jota then took down a man in the box and VAR used a long review to overrule the call, which might’ve been soft but surely could not have been deemed a clear and obvious error.

Naby Keita’s goal was the highlight of the match, though.

NABY KEITA 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/8kCfDjekn9 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021

Elsewhere

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting Lisbon

Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid

