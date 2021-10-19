Champions League: Stars shine as Messi, Salah score twice in wins

The UEFA Champions League saw 35 goals over eight matches on Tuesday, only a single match seeing just a single goal in Europe.
Manchester City and Liverpool won away in very different fashions, while Real Madrid clobbered Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan proved that Sheriff is beatable.
Lionel Messi scored twice to deny Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig a nice moment, while AC Milan is now 0-3 after a lopsided loss in performance ended 1-0 to Porto.
Let’s hope for more come Wednesday!!
Club Brugge 1-5 Manchester City – Pep hails Palmer
A couple of academy kids are the talk of Manchester City after Phil Foden and Cole Palmer made headlines in a blowout win.
Foden set up Joao Cancelo’s opener and Palmer came off the bench to make it 4-0 on a day that saw Riyad Mahrez bag a brace and Kyle Walker also score, with Hans Vanaken’s 81st-minute goal the only answer for Bruges.
Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 RB Leipzig
Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig went down 1-0 early but this wasn’t, “Here we go again” for the Germans (at least not early).
Angelino set up goals for Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele to give Leipzig a 2-1 lead over Neymar-less PSG in the 57th minute, but some guy* scored twice for PSG to collect all three points.
*Lionel Messi.
Messi could’ve had his ninth Champions League hat trick but Mbappe took and missed a stoppage-time penalty.
KYLIAN MBAPPE 👉 LIONEL MESSI. 💥 pic.twitter.com/3ohsi4pu2R
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021
Porto 1-0 AC Milan
Milan’s in trouble, now 0-3 after being dominated by Porto in Portugal.
Luis Diaz scored the lone goal, off a Mehdi Taremi assist, and Milan has loads of work to do over the final three group matches.
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Three things we learned
Mohamed Salah scored twice and Liverpool overcame a blown lead with a little help from Video Assistant Referee in a 3-2 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.
The win gives Liverpool a five-point lead over its two closest group chasers, meaning the Reds would have to combust in order to miss the knockout rounds with a 3-0-0 record at the midpoint.
The controversial call came after Antoine Griezmann, who scored both of Atleti’s goals, was sent off and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota soon won a penalty that Salah converted to put the Reds up 3-2.
Jota then took down a man in the box and VAR used a long review to overrule the call, which might’ve been soft but surely could not have been deemed a clear and obvious error.
Naby Keita’s goal was the highlight of the match, though.
NABY KEITA 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/8kCfDjekn9
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021
Elsewhere
Besiktas 1-4 Sporting Lisbon
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid