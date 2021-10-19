Cole Palmer hailed by Pep Guardiola for ‘special quality in front of the box’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be no loan for Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer this season, but don’t expect to see Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League headline maker on the first team pitch too often this season despite the needs for better finishing play at the Etihad Stadium.

The 6-foot-3 attacking midfielder is just 19 years old and has six first-team appearances for City, and bagged his first goal for the senior side when he scored within two minutes of subbing on for Kevin De Bruyne in a 5-1 rout of Club Brugge.

Guardiola was asked whether Palmer could go on loan for regular minutes but Pep cited Phil Foden’s development in saying why the teen would “absolutely not” be leaving in January.

“Cole has a special quality in front of the box that is difficult to find,” Guardiola said. “When he has the ball there, most of them finish in the net. It is not easy to find it but I know how it works with young players in all countries.

“Be calm, be patient like we have done with Phil. His position is the second team, but at the same time he is training with us, taking the rhythm and the principles and of course he’s a player for the future for the club. I’m happy for the goal, he could have done a few actions a little bit better but it’s experience.”

Pretty darn good goal for the debutant, who came off the bench against Burnley in PL play at the weekend.

COLE PALMER SCORES HIS FIRST #UCL GOAL 2 MINUTES AFTER BEING SUBBED ON 👏 pic.twitter.com/sbOXNsXxFa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021

