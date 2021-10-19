Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid was thrilling and anything but straightforward, with the drama continuing after the final whistle at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone zipped down the tunnel into the bowels of the stadium after the final whistle, and Jurgen Klopp was visibly angry at the man(ager) in black for not shaking hands.

The controversial game saw Liverpool go up 2-0, answered by an Antoine Griezmann brace before the French star was sent off.

[ MORE: Three things we learned ]

Then Liverpool was awarded a penalty on a similar play to what earned Atleti a penalty, but the latter was overruled by VAR in what seemed anything but a clear and obvious error.

Simeone still may be sore at Klopp for being sore after Atleti knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League, the Liverpool boss saying after the game that he didn’t understand why a group so talented wouldn’t “play proper football.”

And so while leaving without a handshake isn’t classy, Klopp pretending to wonder why is classic Klopp. Of course he knows why.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Pepi requests transfer ]

“We don’t like that but yes the situation is clear,” Klopp said. “I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool. The next time we see each other we will shake hands definitely. It’s nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else.”

Now that’s more like it, and a great indicator that showmanship runs in the veins of both men… Simeone just acknowledges it a bit more often.

No handshake between Simeone and Klopp as the Reds edge Atletico in a five-goal thriller! 😮‍💨 FT: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/V4yYMxCPfr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola