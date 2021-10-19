Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eighth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all feature in the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1

2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 5

3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

4. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

5. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Even

6. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry

7. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

8. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) – New entry

9. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – New entry

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

11. Phil Foden (Man City) – Down 10

12. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – Up 1

13. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry

14. Christian Norgaard (Brentford) – New entry

15. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – New entry

16. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) – New entry

17. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) – Up 1

18. Jose Sa (Wolves) – New entry

19. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham) – New entry

20. Armando Broja (Southampton) – New entry

