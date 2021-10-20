Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s table climb’s been halted by consecutive draws and now the 12th-place Gunners must fend off the team below them on the Premier League table (start time 3pm ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have a one-point lead on Aston Villa, which has lost back-to-back games and allowed five goals in the follow-up to a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal gave Arsenal a draw with Crystal Palace last time out, and the Gunners split points with Brighton the previous week.

But Villa’s 3-2 loss to Wolves a week after falling 2-1 to Spurs has Dean Smith’s men anxious for a result.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time,... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United played well even in going down 2-0 Romelu Lukaku injury update, Timo Werner news from Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

The Gunners are without Granit Xhaka for several more weeks, while Bukayo Saka’s status is a question mark.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Bertrand Traore and Matty Cash both are recovering from thigh injuries, while Keinan Davis and Leon Bailey continue to work toward fitness as well. It’s unclear whether one of that quartet could return, but Trezeguet is definitely out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal nets -115 for a win, while a draw (+260) and Aston Villa win (+290) aren’t too far off.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This one could be open and fun, should Mikel Arteta deem it so. We think he will and that there will be goals for both clubs… but one more for the home team. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola