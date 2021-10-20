Brighton vs Manchester City should be very easy on the eye at the Amex this Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as two of the most attractive teams to watch in the Premier League collide.

Soccer purists, get your popcorn out.

Graham Potter has Brighton battling at the top end of the Premier League table early in the season as the Seagulls have finally found a way to put their chances away and they’re just one place and two points behind third-place Man City heading into this clash. Brighton have lost just one of their opening eight games and have racked up impressive wins against Leicester City and Brentford as well as battling past Burnley and Watford. After three-straight draws, can the Seagulls secure a shock win against Pep Guardiola’s boys? They did beat them 3-2 at the end of last season…

Speaking of Pep, he is a huge fan of Potter and called him the best English manager in the game but they did fall out when Brighton beat City back in May. That said, you can understand why Pep has praised Potter in the past. Brighton play like a ‘Man City lite’ and this will be an intriguing clash. Guardiola’s side ripped apart Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and the side is being rotated expertly as the likes of Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in fine form. Will this be a chance for Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to show what they’re all about too?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Manchester City.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Steven Alzate is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his ankle injury, while Danny Welbeck is expected to miss several months after needing surgery on a thigh injury. Defender Adam Webster could return for this one and Tariq Lamptey could start as he is finally back after a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Ferran Torres is out until early January after breaking a metatarsal in his foot when on international duty with Spain. Benjamin Mendy is suspended, while Liam Delap is out with an ankle injury. Aside from that, we can expect plenty of rotation from Pep after City’s Champions League game in midweek.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Seagulls are the heavy underdogs and are priced at +650 to win, while Man City are at -250 to win. The draw is +360.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a narrow away win in a close game. I think Brighton’s fluid style will cause City problems, but the visitors will have too much in attack for the Seagulls. Just. Brighton 1-2 Man City.

