Everton looks to rebound from a rare loss when it hosts Watford, albeit without two former Hornets stars due to injury (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Rafa Benitez is unlikely to have Richarlison and will definitely not have Abdoulaye Doucoure this weekend, but will still have hope of moving from eighth into the top four.

The Toffees are one point back of fourth, while Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets have dropped into 16th and are just four points above the bottom three after eight matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Watford.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a rehab setback and will miss weeks with his thigh injury, while Abdoulaye Doucoure will be out sometime with a foot injury. Fabian Delph is working back to fitness, while Andre Gomes and Richarlison are fighting to be available for selection.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

Christian Kabasele is out, as are Peter Etebo, Nicolas N’Koulou, and Francisco Sierralta. Joshua King may be ready to return and face his old club.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton is a heavy favorite at -164 for a win, with +280 coming for a draw at Goodison Park. A Watford win deals out +450.

Prediction

Watford will fancy its chances of hitting Everton on the counter but Rafa Benitez has been there before and both he and Ranieri are savvy operators. The Toffees’ injury problems will add to Watford’s hopes, even if those injuries are all on the attacking end. Everton 1-0 Watford.

How to watch Everton vs Watford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

