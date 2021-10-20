Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

VERSAILLES, France (AP) Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wasn’t present Wednesday for the opening of his three-day trial for involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

[ MORE: Latest UEFA Champions League schedule ]

The 33-year-old Benzema’s legal team told the court in Versailles that professional obligations made it “impossible” for him to attend.

Valbuena’s lawyer said he deplored the absence.

Karim Benzema played for Madrid in Kyiv on Tuesday against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Madrid plays again Sunday against Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Four other people accused of attempted blackmail in the case were present in court.

Karim Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and a 75,000 euro ($87,400) fine. Benzema has denied wrongdoing.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports