Manchester United vs Atalanta, live! How to watch, stream link, odds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he’s not worried about his future with Manchester United ahead of a big Champions League group stage match against Atalanta at Old Trafford (start time 3pm ET Wednesday online via Paramount+).

United is 2W-1D-4L in its last seven matches, which includes a loss to Young Boys and a charitable win over Villarreal.

But Solskjaer says there’s been enough improvement at United under his watch that he has confidence in his position and the club’s direction.

“We’ve progressed over the years,” Solskjaer said. “Sixth when I was here for half a season, then third, second, you can see the progress, the development, the improvement. This season, we still want to improve. We’ve signed some players that have raised expectations. Other teams have signed players and improved as well. We’re in the same boat as all of the top teams.”

Atalanta has four points from its two UCL matches so far and has only lost once in its last seven matches, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have a fair share of injuries.

Manchester United team news, lineups, injuries

United won’t have Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Amad Diallo against its Serie A foes.

Fred and Marcus Rashford both start, while Paul Pogba was dropped for the huge game.

Atalanta team news, lineups, injuries

Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, and Matteo Pessina are all missing for Atalanta.

Atalanta starting XI: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; Muriel

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Manchester United (-140) | Atalanta (+360) | Draw (+300) Prediction This has to be a win for Solskjaer, at home and in a slump, right? Considering that Cristiano Ronaldo lives for this competition, you might even think it's a probability. Manchester United 2-1 Atalanta.

How to watch Manchester United vs Atalanta

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday

Updates: NBCSports.com

Stream: Online via Paramount+

