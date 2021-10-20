Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patson Daka, have yourself a day!

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Leicester City striker scored four times as the Foxes fought back from 2-0 down to secure a crucial 4-3 Europa League win at Spartak Moscow.

Daka only netted his first Leicester goal in their 4-2 win against Manchester United at the weekend but the Zambian forward was sharp throughout this clash in snowy Moscow.

Following his summer transfer from RB Salzburg, Patson Daka has shown he can step in for Jamie Vardy whenever the Foxes need him to.

Leicester started well but were hit twice by Spartak sucker-punches in the first half as Aleksandr Sobolev and Jordan Larsson finished to put the hosts 2-0 up.

44': Spartak 2-0 Leicester

45': Spartak 2-1 Leicester Leicester aren't giving up without a fight 💥 pic.twitter.com/LyQ7seoh2M — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021

However, Daka then pulled one back before half time and struck twice early in the second half to seal an incredible nine-minute hat trick.

Check this out.

44': Spartak 2-0 Leicester

45': Spartak 2-1 Leicester

48': Spartak 2-2 Leicester

54': Spartak 2-3 Leicester PATSON DAKA WITH A 9-MINUTE HAT-TRICK TO FIRE LEICESTER INTO THE LEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/RM0pLrGsc2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021

He added a fourth for good measure with 12 minutes to go.

Even though Spartak made it 4-3 with a few minutes left through Sobolev, his second of the game, the Foxes held on for a thrilling 4-3 win.

DAKA WITH HIS FOURTH GOAL OF THE MATCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0VwQFlmYPo — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021

Some of the defensive issues Leicester have had this season will irritate Brendan Rodgers, but with Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison causing so many problems in attack, the Foxes created chances galore.

And they were able to keep Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman on the bench and rotate their attacking options too.

[ MORE: Europa League standings ]

After picking up just one point from their first two Europa League group stage games this season, this win sets things up nicely for a push to reach the knockout rounds.

Leicester host Spartak in their next Europa League clash, then host Legia Warsaw before heading to Napoli for their final group game.

The Foxes are building some momentum in the Europa League.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports