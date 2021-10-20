Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League Fan Fest is back and it will take center stage in LA at the world-famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

California, here we come!

This is the sixth Fan Fest event put on by NBC Sports and the Premier League and it’s the first on the West Coast, and first since December 2019, as fans will be treated to a soccer spectacular, with doors opening at 3:30 a.m. local time on Saturday October 23 and Sunday October 24.

West Coast folks will create an incredible atmosphere as they are used to waking up super early each and every weekend to show their love for the Premier League.

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will all be on-site in LA on Saturday and Sunday to host our Premier League Mornings Live show at 4 a.m. on location outside the Coliseum, as the Premier League trophy, tons of special guests and plenty of club mascots will be there with us too.

With thousands of fans in attendance in LA to watch the Premier League outside the Coliseum as the sun comes up, this will truly be a Once in a Lifetime experience.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the two-day Premier League Fan Fest extravaganza in Los Angeles this weekend.

Special guests will dazzle in LA

Our Premier League studio team will be joined by several special guests throughout the festival including Premier League all-time leading goal scorer Alan Shearer, who said:

“I can’t wait to join Premier League fans on the West Coast. I know from my previous visits to the U.S. that football fans are incredibly passionate, getting up early in the morning to follow their favorite clubs. It will be a fantastic event in a really great setting, so I look forward to meeting fans out there and watching the weekend’s matches together.”

Former Watford captain and USMNT defender Jay DeMerit and actor Brendan Hunt, who plays “Coach Beard” on Ted Lasso, are also among the famous faces attending the event.

In addition, actor Matthew Lewis, who is a Leeds United supporter, will be in attendance to catch up with fans and get involved in some of the free activities.

The Men in Blazers, Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, will make a special appearance at the Los Angeles Coliseum with a live segment on NBCSN’s coverage this Saturday. It was recently announced The Men in Blazers will return to NBC Sports for their eighth season.

Telemundo Deportes – the exclusive Spanish language home of the Premier League in the U.S. – will be on-site with Ana Jurka.

What else can you expect on-site?

Among the many on-site activities at the Coliseum, Peacock will challenge fans to test their soccer and kicking skills on different goals with a chance to win prizes, and will have coffee trucks stationed throughout Fan Fest to provide an early-morning boost as supporters “wake up with Premier League Mornings.”

In addition, Peacock Premium subscribers will receive special fast pass access into Fan Fest.

This weekend’s event features live action from nine Premier League fixtures across five match windows on the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock, concluding with Manchester United v. Liverpool on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.

The Premier League Mornings Live event is being held outdoors and under the iconic peristyle end of the Coliseum beneath the Olympic torch. It is a fully vaccinated event and fans can find the latest COVID safety protocols, here.

Viewers across the country can share in the fun by checking in on social media using #MyPLMorning wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be featured on air throughout the weekend.

Premier League schedule, how to watch, start times

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

3pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa – NBCSN

Saturday 23 October

7:30am: Chelsea v Norwich City – NBCSN

Crystal Palace v Newcastle – Peacock Premium

Everton v Watford – USA Network

Leeds v Wolves – NBCSN

Southampton v Burnley – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Brighton v Man City – NBC

Sunday 24 October

9am: Brentford v Leicester City – Peacock Premium

9am: West Ham v Spurs – NBCSN

11:30am: Man Utd v Liverpool – NBCSN

