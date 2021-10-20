Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Ricardo Pepi transfer news is that the USMNT teenage sensation has requested a move from FC Dallas and European giants are lining up to sign him.

With Pepi, the hype seems to be justified as the dual-national chose to represent the USMNT and in his first few games as a full international he has showcased his incredible finishing talent in World Cup qualifiers.

That has seen clubs across Europe sit up and take notice and it appears that Pepi, 18, is now ready to make the move.

Let’s dig a little deeper on these reports.

USMNT rising star Ricardo Pepi reportedly requests transfer

An initial report from 90min stated that Pepi has handed in a transfer request at FC Dallas, and that he has already agreed a deal, in principle, with Wolfsburg.

CBS Sports have since stated that Pepi has interest from Liverpool and Inter Milan, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are also interested. Plus, Sampdoria had an $8 million turned down.

This, like Pepi’s career, has all escalated very quickly.

Pepi, 18, only made his USMNT debut last month but he has now scored three goals and added two assists in his first four appearances for the Stars and Stripes (all of which are World Cup qualifiers). He has 13 goals in 22 appearances for Dallas this season in MLS and is clearly heading elsewhere in January.

Previous reports said that Ajax had met with Pepi’s representatives in Dallas, while it is now believed that his current transfer value would be over $15 million.

That would see Pepi get close to Alphonso Davies’ record as the most-expensive homegrown player in MLS history.

Where would be the best fit for Pepi?

After producing the likes of Weston McKennie, Chris Richards, Bryan Reynolds, Reggie Cannon and Tanner Tessmann through their academy, FC Dallas continues to be the best team for young Americans to join if they want a speedy route to Europe from MLS.

Pepi is the next player set to leave, as his representatives are said to want the move wrapped up so he is with his new European team and ready to roll from Jan. 1.

Ajax, Dortmund or Wolfsburg would surely be the best fit for Pepi, right now. And the Dutch giants are perhaps the standout option.

But, if Dortmund do sell Erling Haaland next summer then Pepi could have a chance to fight for a starting spot at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, who have a track record of signing young American stars.

Whatever happens, Pepi needs to join a club which plays an attractive, attacking style and is renowned for developing young talent in the right way.

A move to Ajax, Wolfsburg or maybe even Sampdoria would be a much better fit than Pepi going to a huge team in Germany, Italy or England and not playing over the next few years.

