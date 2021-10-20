Southampton vs Burnley is a game both will be earmarking for a win on Saturday at St Mary’s (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as the Saints and Clarets aim to climb up the table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his Southampton side grab a deserved win against Leeds United last time out, as Saints secured their first Premier League win of the season. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja was the hero for Saints, and he looks to be a real prospect and someone who can finish off the chances they keep creating. Southampton sit in 15th place on seven points and after a tough run of games to start the season, they now have favorable fixtures they have to make the most of. Can they get some consistency flowing?

As for Burnley, they played well but lost at Manchester City last weekend as Sean Dyche’s side sit in 18th place and are one of three Premier League teams yet to win this season. Scoring goals is a big problem for Burnley this season, as only bottom club Norwich City have scored less than the five goals Burnley have managed so far. Dyche really needs Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil and Ashley Barnes to step up.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Burnley.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse is suspended due to his red card against Chelsea before the international break, while Che Adams is working his way back to full fitness. Jack Stephens is out until early 2022 with a knee injury.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Skipper Ben Mee could return to action after he missed last weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test. Matej Vydra has a back issue, while Charlie Taylor should be available. Dale Stephens remains out long-term with an ankle injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the heavy favorites to win at -110, while Burnley are +290 to win. The draw is +250.

Prediction

This is a tough one to call. Both teams are very committed and tough to play against, and Southampton struggle to break down opponents who sit deep and let them have the ball. Burnley will do that, but have to come out of their shell to try and win their first game of the season. I’m going for a narrow home win. Southampton 2-1 Burnley.

How to watch Southampton vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

