UEFA Champions League: Juventus stays perfect; Chelsea, Barcelona win

Manchester United needed a comeback, Chelsea rolled but one of its stars rolled his ankle, and Barcelona finally got a win in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in Wednesday action.

Juventus also won to stay ahead of Chelsea in its group, while Villarreal beat Young Boys 4-1 to keep United’s group messy and tight.

Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg also won, while Lille drew Sevilla.

Let’s dig into the Champions League.

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo – Lukaku, Werner injured

The Blues took their home three points from Malmo without struggle, but not without problems.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limped off injured after Chelsea took a 2-0 lead early, and Thomas Tuchel may have real issues at center forward depending on the extent of those ailments.

Jorginho converted two penalties, and Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz also scored in the win.

Zenit St. Petersburg 0-1 Juventus

Dejan Kulusevski made sure Juve stayed atop the group with a late goal to secure a cagey three points in Russia.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie went the distance for the Old Lady, completing 85 percent of his passes in a midfield with Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Betancur.

Kulusevski y un gol cerca del final para que Juventus siga con puntaje ideal. pic.twitter.com/yvXZsGZD2u — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) October 20, 2021

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson didn’t score for the Austrians but played well over 90 minutes in an influential performance against Bundesliga opposition, with four key passes and three drawn fouls. Compatriot John Brooks had no such delight for the visitors.

The Austrian Bundesliga side got two goals from Noah Okafor after Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring with a third-minute marker.

Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be hugging David De Gea, Bruno Fernandes, and Cristiano Ronaldo extra tight after the Red Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit at Old Trafford.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral put Atalanta ahead but Fernandes cued up Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire for goals to level the score.

Then Cristiano Ronaldo headed a Luke Shaw cross home to deliver a 3-2 win and a place atop the group.

Elsewhere

Lille 0-0 Sevilla

Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich

