Eight games into the season, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United sits just three points above the relegation zone, six points back of surging Wolves ahead of a meeting at Elland Road on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves have won three straight matches after a 1W-4L start and have looked very good including a snap-to-life comeback defeat of Aston Villa last week.

Leeds fell 1-0 at Southampton last time out, and their only wins since the start of the season are home to Watford, in penalties at Fulham in the League Cup, and home to Crewe Alexandria in the same competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Wolves.

MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Leeds United team news, injuries, lineup

Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are still a month or so away from returning, while Junior Firpo is a 50-50 proposition. Patrick Bamford remains out and Kalvin Phillips is missing, too, but Raphinha should be good to go.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Jonny Otto is still out, as are Hugo Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, and Pedro Neto. Trincao could play but it depends on fitness upon his COVID-19 return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A veritable toss-up with a Leeds win paying +145, a draw bagging +230, and Wolves delivering +180 for an away win.

Prediction

The idea of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho running a midfield against a Phillips-less Leeds is a major issue. We’ll call this Leeds 0-2 Wolves.

How to watch Leeds vs Wolves live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

