Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season

By Andy EdwardsOct 21, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 9 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (calf) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (undiscolsed)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (thigh) | OUT: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (hamstring) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Charlie Taylor (knock) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Richarlison (knee) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Junior Firpo (undisclosed) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ayoze Perez (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (groin) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (thigh), Fred (hamstring), Anthony Martial (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (thigh) | OUT: Raphael Varane (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (suspension), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Przemyslaw Placheta (fitness), Todd Cantwell (achilles) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (loan – parent club), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Jack Stephens (knee), James Ward-Prowse (suspension)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (undisclosed) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Kiko Femenia (hip) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring, Nicolas Nkoulou (illness)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin) | OUT: Alex Kral (undisclosed)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Trincao (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)