Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable matchweek 9 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (calf) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (undiscolsed)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (thigh) | OUT: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (hamstring) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matej Vydra (back), Charlie Taylor (knock) | OUT: Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (undisclosed) | OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Richarlison (knee) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (shoulder)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Junior Firpo (undisclosed) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ayoze Perez (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (groin) | OUT: Thiago Alcantara (calf), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Ferran Torres (ankle), Liam Delap (ankle)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (thigh), Fred (hamstring), Anthony Martial (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (thigh) | OUT: Raphael Varane (groin)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Freddie Woodman (knock) | OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (suspension), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Przemyslaw Placheta (fitness), Todd Cantwell (achilles) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (loan – parent club), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Jack Stephens (knee), James Ward-Prowse (suspension)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (undisclosed) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Kiko Femenia (hip) | OUT: Peter Etebo (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring, Nicolas Nkoulou (illness)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin) | OUT: Alex Kral (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Trincao (COVID-19) | OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)