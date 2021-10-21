Reports: Newcastle owners begin talks with Paulo Fonseca

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Graeme Jones’ stint as interim Newcastle boss set to last all of a few days?

The Magpies new ownership group and Steve Bruce cut ties earlier this week, and many names have been rumored for the job:

Antonio Conte (not yet)

Roberto Martinez (leave Belgium before a World Cup?)

Frank Lampard (why?)

Lucien Favre (talented but bad relationship with Saint-Maximin?)

Steven Gerrard (better than the name above him)

Eddie Howe (he’s fought the good fight before)

And then there’s Paulo Fonseca, who was burned by Tottenham this summer and reportedly in talks with the Magpies now.

Conte and Martinez aside, this would be a smart hire for the Magpies in that he could prove to be short-term or long-term, and has had experience in European competitions as well as helping underachieving sides, well, achieve.

Fonseca has done most of his work in Portugal, where he twice managed Pacos de Ferreira with a stop at Porto in between.

He’s also led Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk, and AS Roma and his second stint with Pacos de Ferreira was the only time he failed to win 50 percent of his games.

