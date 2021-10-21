Transfer news: Dembele to Newcastle, Haaland to Chelsea, Reguilon exit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A lot of the usual suspects are back in Thursday’s transfer rumors, and the latest club expected to become a rumor mainstay also features alongside a traditional power who may need to offload wages.

Newcastle United could try to buy a young wantaway talent off of Barcelona, while Real Madrid is considering a buyback of Totteham’s Sergio Reguilon.

And Thomas Tuchel is discussing Erling Haaland, but it’s not nearly as salacious and impending as some headlines lead you to believe.

That said, the words of the Chelsea boss clearly indicate a fascination with the prolific Norwegian and the Blues surely must be considered among the possible destinations.

Dembele to Newcastle

Newcastle United is not expected to splash major cash this winter as clubs test the Magpies’ resolves when it comes to big spending power and a need to improve their squad and build toward the future.

But there are situations where the Magpies wouldn’t flaunt financial fair play and also benefit some struggling clubs, and consider the issues at Barcelona right now.

As the Blaugranas tie down young talents like Pedri and Ansu Fati, they still have plenty of big salaries to off-load and not too any places for those salaries to go.

That’s usually because a player who cannot feature at a club like Barcelona is unlikely to be a big star at the clubs who at least somewhat can afford those wages: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, etc.

But Newcastle does need upgrades, and their new Saudi Arabian owners could do a relatively shrewd bit of business by taking cast-offs from giant clubs that could also drastically improve Newcastle.

At Barcelona alone there are Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele, the last of whom is said to be open to a Magpies move?

And Dembele is being linked with a free transfer to Newcastle this summer, so might St. James’ Park be a landing spot for the player in January as he refuses a new Barca deal and the Camp Nou set looks to rebuild their transfer fund?

Reguilon to Real Madrid

Real Madrid put a buyback clause into the transfer of left back Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur, and Carlo Ancelotti wants to exercise that clause.

Granted the report is from the Daily Mirror, but this does make a heck of a lot of sense considering quality left backs are not abundant and Real pocketed around $40 million from the sale of Reguilon.

This would be a big blow for Nuno Espirito Santo, but the cash infusion would allow Spurs to invest in the market. Matt Doherty can be used there, and Ben Davies is still in North London.

Still the move shows that Tottenham’s unsteady footing when it comes to players of high-caliber and the Champions League could be very real if Spurs fail to meet their potential.

Haaland to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said the club considered a move for Erling Haaland in the summer but deemed the price tag unreasonable, but acknowledges the Blues’ interest in the Norwegian as they keep an eye on Borussia Dortmund as a potential Champions League opponent.

(Oh, and there’s Haaland’s rumored release clause nears this summer).

“We talked about Erling Haaland a couple of times, including during the transfer window. But then it seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible,” Tuchel said, via Football.London. “We talk about him regularly, of course, because he’s a fantastic player and clearly the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League.”

And he says he could find a way to work Haaland into a lineup with the striker Chelsea did buy this summer: Romelu Lukaku.

“You mean two at the top, Lukaku and Haaland? We can talk about it!”

Okay, okay, but just commit to getting Christian Pulisic healthy and plugging him underneath or to the right of the pair.

