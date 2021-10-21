VIDEO: PST unfiltered – Pulisic fears, Bruce out, Man United vs Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League

Steve Bruce never put his talent in the best position

Is USMNT star Christian Pulisic in danger of falling out at Chelsea?

Atalanta rally could be a ‘turning point’ for Manchester United

Premier League Matchweek 9 preview: Manchester United vs Liverpool highlights fun weekend

PL Fan Fest shows ‘growth’ of soccer in the U.S.

Follow @NicholasMendola