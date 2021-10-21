West Ham vs Tottenham: Spurs will look for a third straight Premier League victory when they visit the London Stadium for a bitter London derby on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite their early-season struggles in front of goal, and the inconsistent results which transpired (three straight wins by 1-0, followed by three straight defeats by a combined margin of 9-1), Tottenham find themselves 5th in the Premier League table — right where they were widely predicted to be — after back-to-back wins either side of the October international window to climb above Manchester United and West Ham. Last weekend also saw Harry Kane, who has already scored 11 Premier League goals against West Ham in his career, bag his first league goal of the season while also notching his first assist — to none other than Son Heung-min, naturally — in a 3-2 victory away to Newcastle United.

As for West Ham, form has been mixed as they navigate the challenge of playing Europa League football on Thursdays before a short turnaround to Premier League fixtures less than 72 hours later — a predicament with which Tottenham are all too familiar. Thus far, David Moyes’ side has not coped well at all. Despite a 3W-0D-0L start in Europe, West Ham proceeded to lose each of the ensuing Premier League games the following weekend (their only two defeats of the season). Sunday will offer an opportunity to buck the worrisome trend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (groin) | OUT: Alex Kral (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (undisclosed) | OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (+135) | Tottenham (+195) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

West Ham are sensational on the counter-attack — as are Spurs, when Kane is in top form — with Michail Antonio leading the line by running into channels and winning aerial duels, and Tottenham conceded three goals in their two most recent victories as Cristian Romero and Eric Dier struggled mightily when paired together. There’s a better-than-good chance this turns into a shootout with defending very much optional by the 90th minute. West Ham 2-3 Tottenham.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

