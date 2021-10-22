Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal are flying high on the heels of their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, with manager Mikel Arteta saying he was “really satisfied” with his side’s performance.

Below is live reaction from the Emirates Stadium following Arsenal vs Aston Villa, as the Gunners extended their unbeaten run to six games with the win…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the performance and his team’s mentality…

“I’m really satisfied with the way we started, our tempo, urgency, how dominant we were. We really believed we could do it against a really good side. We wanted to put the result on Monday aside.”

“The way we started the game and the way we continued [were good]. We attacked them really aggressively, we won every duel. We were creative, a threat. I’m proud of the team, they played really well.

“This is how we have to play. This is when we are good, when we play with real desire, real commitment and can have clear ideas of how to attack them.”

Mikel Arteta, on the penalty awarded to Arsenal, via video review, just before halftime…

“This is why VAR is good. The ref can’t see it. VAR overturned.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, on his side’s slow start and unavoidable defeat…

“It was a very poor first half — not recognizable as a Villa team we have come to know. They deserved what they got. We got dominated physically. If we had got through the half at 1-0 I would have fancied us, but 2-0 was hard to get.

“We knew Arsenal would start strong. I’d love to say it was the system and personnel but we just didn’t play well. Didn’t win enough balls, weren’t good enough on the ball. I’ll accept the second half all day long but the first half was not good enough.”

Dean Smith, on the penalty kick awarded to Arsenal, via video review, just before halftime…

“It is a lower contact tackle — grey areas. Does he touch the ball first or his leg first? I thought they were the ones we were not going to VAR for. I am even wondering why he is allowed to put the rebound in.

“My understanding was he is walking off the pitch if he does not go to VAR, they cant give me any clarity on that.”

“I am confused about the penalty. We spoke at length about the lower contact frivolous penalties. I have seen it once and can’t work out if he touches ball first or man. If we are looking at a a penalty that long maybe they aren’t given.

“I am still confused then. If we don’t go to VAR, we are walking off the pitch for half-time. But he didn’t, so the penalty is saved but how is he allowed to put the rebound in?”

