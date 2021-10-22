Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford vs Leicester: The Bees and the Foxes are set for what should be a sensational footballing affair at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Brentford arrived in the Premier League with fixed eyes and brimming with confidence that they, a tiny (relative to the rest of the PL) west London club absent from England’s top flight for the last 74 years, could walk into the world’s most competitive domestic league and push the proverbial big boys around. Through eight games, Thomas Frank’s Bees have done precisely that — they bullied Arsenal on the opening day, they won away to Wolves and West Ham United, and they thrilled beyond belief in their 3-3 home draw with title contenders Liverpool.

Leicester needed a season to sort themselves out once they were promoted to the Premier League, but the Foxes were driven by a similar mindset when they won the title back in 2015-16 and eventually established themselves as perennial top-four hopefuls in ensuing seasons.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (thigh) | OUT: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ayoze Perez (illness) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brentford (+160) | Leicester (+165) | Draw (+230)

Prediction

Brentford will look to press high and quickly move the ball upfield for counter-attacking chances, while Leicester will sit a bit deeper and wait to pounce all at once before quickly moving the ball upfield for counter-attacking chances. Neither side will back down. Neither side will be deterred. We will all be better for having watched. Brentford 2-2 Leicester.

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

